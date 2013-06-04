Sign-in Help
Corporate Crime / Local Authority prosecutions / Licensing and permit offences

Licensing operations—enforcement and costs

Published on: 04 June 2013
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
Local Government analysis: Will the Court of Appeal judgment in Hemming clarify the costs of enforcing licensing operations? Steve Dillon, partner at Gosschalks Solicitors in Hull, predicts the regulation of unlawful sex establishment businesses that refuse to join licensing schemes will no doubt remain a problem for local authorities, in so far as they will need to investigate such businesses and take action against them where appropriate. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

