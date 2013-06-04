- Licensing operations—enforcement and costs
- Original news
- What were the key features of the case?
- What are the main difficulties that local authorities face in relation to the licensing of sex establishments?
- How should local authorities approach the fixing of a licence fee?
- How does this judgment further our understanding of the cost of enforcing the licensing operation?
- How can local authorities best approach the Services Directive/Services Regulations in such matters?
- What should lawyers take from this case?
Article summary
Local Government analysis: Will the Court of Appeal judgment in Hemming clarify the costs of enforcing licensing operations? Steve Dillon, partner at Gosschalks Solicitors in Hull, predicts the regulation of unlawful sex establishment businesses that refuse to join licensing schemes will no doubt remain a problem for local authorities, in so far as they will need to investigate such businesses and take action against them where appropriate.
