Ireland—insurers pass on €42.5m in coronavirus (COVID-19) savings to customers

Published on: 17 November 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Insurers in Ireland issued €42.5m in rebates to customers last year as a result of fewer people using their cars during coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdowns, according to a report released by the Central Bank of Ireland on 16 November 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

