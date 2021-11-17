Ireland—insurers pass on €42.5m in coronavirus (COVID-19) savings to customers

Law360, London: Insurers in Ireland issued €42.5m in rebates to customers last year as a result of fewer people using their cars during coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdowns, according to a report released by the Central Bank of Ireland on 16 November 2021.
