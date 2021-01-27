Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996 / Jurisdiction and applicable law

Legal News

Incorporation of terms in international trade, Rome I and anti-suit injunctions in support of arbitration (Ulusoy Denizilik v Cofco)

Incorporation of terms in international trade, Rome I and anti-suit injunctions in support of arbitration (Ulusoy Denizilik v Cofco)
Published on: 27 January 2021
Updated on: 27 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Incorporation of terms in international trade, Rome I and anti-suit injunctions in support of arbitration (Ulusoy Denizilik v Cofco)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: On an application by Ulusoy Denizilil AS (Ulusoy Denizilik) (the owner of a vessel arrested in China), for a final anti-suit injunction in support of an arbitration agreement, Cofco Global Harvest (Zhangjiagang) Trading Co Ltd (Cofco) (the cargo receiver which had obtained the arrest in Chinese proceedings) argued that the terms of a charterparty containing an English law and London arbitration clause should be judged by reference to Chinese law. Cofco argued that it would be unreasonable to judge its conduct by reference to English law where it had become the bill of lading holder (and allegedly bound by the charterparty’s arbitration/governing law clause) without being aware of or seeing the relevant terms of any charterparty in the bills. Mr Justice Bryan rejected Cofco’s argument, holding that it would undermine practical arrangements which form an essential part of international trade. He also rejected an argument that the arbitration clause had been superseded and granted a final anti-suit injunction. Written by Alistair Mackenzie, barrister, at 2 Temple Gardens. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

LEXISNEXIS

CE-File—electronic filing and case management in the Rolls Building and other courts

This Practice Note looks at CE-File electronic working in the courts under CPR PD 51O, in the context of case management. It provides guidance on how to file a document electronically, deal with rejected electronic filings, issue a claim electronically, file electronic bundles (eBundles) for case

LEXISNEXIS

Letter to client on disclosure obligations under CPR 31

This Precedent letter covers disclosure obligations under CPR 31. It does not apply to proceedings subject to the disclosure pilot scheme under CPR PD 51U. For guidance on the disclosure pilot scheme, see Practice Note: Business and Property Courts—the disclosure pilot scheme. For a client letter on

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 News
View More