Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Restructuring / Corporate insolvency processes

Legal News

Gategroup Restructuring Plan—meetings convened with separate class for Bondholders

Gategroup Restructuring Plan—meetings convened with separate class for Bondholders
Published on: 17 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Gategroup Restructuring Plan—meetings convened with separate class for Bondholders
  • Summary
  • Background
  • The Restructuring
  • The Plan
  • Opposition to the Plan
  • The Fund Withdraws Opposition to the Plan
  • Decision
  • Comment
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This analysis looks at the recent convening hearing for the Gategroup restructuring plan and the decision of Judge Zacaroli requiring separate classes for Bondholders and Senior Lenders. Written by David Ereira and Crispin Daly of Paul Hastings LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

Forum non conveniens—scope and application

This Practice Note considers the doctrine of forum non conveniens, also referred to as the appropriate forum or the proper place for a dispute to be determined. This doctrine is of relevance when determining whether the courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction to hear a dispute and is applied

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More