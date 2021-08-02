FCA probes Monzo bank over potential AML breaches

Law360, London: Online lender Monzo said on 30 July 2021 that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched a probe into its compliance with anti-money laundering rules after it revealed £130m in losses for the financial year to February 2021.
