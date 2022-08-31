LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU regulators work to fight price increases and overhaul electricity market

Published on: 31 August 2022
Published by: MLex
  • Willing or not
Article summary

MLex: EU energy ministers will meet in Brussels on 9 September 2022 for an extraordinary meeting as gas prices skyrocketed across Europe. The European Commission is also working on an emergency plan and a structural reform of the electricity market, but it is unclear if a formal proposal will be ready before energy chiefs meet. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

