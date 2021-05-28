menu-search
EU Competition law—daily round-up (28/05/2021)

Published on: 28 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (1) the Commission’s decision to issue a re-adopted a cartel decision against ICAP for facilitating five cartels in the Yen interest rate derivatives trading market, and (2) publication of the Commission’s findings regarding its evaluation on the Motor Vehicle Block Exemption Regulation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

