Legal News

Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Published on: 03 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—3 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Key DR developments
  • Limitation
  • Mistakes of law
  • Enforcement
  • Enforcing foreign judgments—Dicey Rule 3
  • Starting and progressing a civil claim
  • Relief from sanctions
  • Claims and remedies
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Jazztel plc v HMRC (limitation), Skatteforvaltningen v Solo Capital Partners LLP (enforcing foreign judgments—Dicey Rule 3) and Helios Oryx Ltd v Trustco Group Holdings Ltd (relief from sanctions); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

