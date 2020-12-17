Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—17 December 2020

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes analysis of a number of key judicial decisions, including Court of Appeal decisions in O’Neill v Holland (common intention constructive trusts) and Digby v Melford Capital (interim injunction costs) as well as two decisions on the Chorley principle in costs (David Poole v Scott-Moncrieff and Associates LLP and JH v CH & SAP) and a High Court decision on whether international flight restrictions due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic were a force majeure event terminating a contract (Fibula Air Travel Srl v Just-US Air Srl), together with coverage of key Brexit developments and coronavirus implications for dispute resolution lawyers and other key news including updated CE-File guidance for the Chancery Division and the Civil Procure Rules Committee’s 6 November 2020 meeting minutes; dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or to read the full analysis.