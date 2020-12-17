- Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—17 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Brexit implications for dispute resolution
- Beyond Brexit—new savings provisions for serving documents out of the jurisdiction
- Retained EU law—practical guidance
- Private International law
- Coronavirus (Covid-19) implications for dispute resolution
- HMCTS operational summary for week starting 14 December
- Nine more Nightingale courts
- Wales government statement—protection from eviction
More...
- Key DR developments
- CPRC Minutes—6 November 2020 meeting
- Chancery Division—CE-file guidance
- SIFoCC multilateral memo on enforcement of commercial judgments
- HMCTS updates, statistics and reports
- Surveys, research and proposals
- Claims and remedies
- Terminating contracts—force majeure—coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Contract interpretation—meaning of ‘default’
- Contract interpretation—business common sense
- Proprietary claims and Quistclose trusts
- Common intention constructive trusts
- Negative declarations
- Civil litigation costs and funding
- Litigation in person costs—Chorley principle
- Litigation in person costs—Chorley principle (Court of Protection)
- Principles of costs recovery—summary assessment
- Civil litigation funding
- Pre-action and limitation
- Limitation—amendments to statements of case
- Injunctions
- Interim injunctions—costs
- Service
- Service out of the jurisdiction—alternative service
- Starting and progressing a civil claim
- Serving claim form—Electronic Working Pilot Scheme
- ADR and settlement
- UNCITRAL Working Group II—arbitration and conciliation, dispute settlement
- Scottish civil litigation
- Act of Sederunt (Fees of Messengers-at-Arms and Sheriff Officers) (Hague Service Convention) (Amendment) 2020
- Dates for your diary
- New and updated content
- Practice Notes
- Useful information
- Articles
- Webinars
- Daily and weekly news alerts
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes analysis of a number of key judicial decisions, including Court of Appeal decisions in O’Neill v Holland (common intention constructive trusts) and Digby v Melford Capital (interim injunction costs) as well as two decisions on the Chorley principle in costs (David Poole v Scott-Moncrieff and Associates LLP and JH v CH & SAP) and a High Court decision on whether international flight restrictions due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic were a force majeure event terminating a contract (Fibula Air Travel Srl v Just-US Air Srl), together with coverage of key Brexit developments and coronavirus implications for dispute resolution lawyers and other key news including updated CE-File guidance for the Chancery Division and the Civil Procure Rules Committee’s 6 November 2020 meeting minutes; dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners.
