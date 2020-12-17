Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Key DR developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—17 December 2020

Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—17 December 2020
Published on: 17 December 2020
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—17 December 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit implications for dispute resolution
  • Beyond Brexit—new savings provisions for serving documents out of the jurisdiction
  • Retained EU law—practical guidance
  • Private International law
  • Coronavirus (Covid-19) implications for dispute resolution
  • HMCTS operational summary for week starting 14 December
  • Nine more Nightingale courts
  • Wales government statement—protection from eviction
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes analysis of a number of key judicial decisions, including Court of Appeal decisions in O’Neill v Holland (common intention constructive trusts) and Digby v Melford Capital (interim injunction costs) as well as two decisions on the Chorley principle in costs (David Poole v Scott-Moncrieff and Associates LLP and JH v CH & SAP) and a High Court decision on whether international flight restrictions due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic were a force majeure event terminating a contract (Fibula Air Travel Srl v Just-US Air Srl), together with coverage of key Brexit developments and coronavirus implications for dispute resolution lawyers and other key news including updated CE-File guidance for the Chancery Division and the Civil Procure Rules Committee’s 6 November 2020 meeting minutes; dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Facilitation payments under the Bribery Act 2010

Facilitating the performance of a duty by public officialsFacilitation payments, also known as facilitating or grease payments, are generally small amounts of money paid to public officials or others as a means of ensuring that they perform their duty, whether more promptly or at all. In some

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?Third party debt orders were previously known as 'garnishee' orders and operated under the regime provided for in CCR Ord 30 and RSC Ord 49 (now revoked). Although the rules in CPR 72 are new, many of the principles with which they are concerned are well

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More