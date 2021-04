Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—15 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in IGE USA v HMRC (limitation in equitable remedies), Berkeley Square v Lancer Property (exceptions to the without prejudice rule), Stanford International Bank v HSBC (Quincecare duty and dishonest assistance) and Vestel Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret v Access Advance (service out of the jurisdiction); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or to read the full analysis.