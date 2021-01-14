Sign-in Help
Dismissal of application to stay poaching claim in favour of arbitration proceedings upheld (Cantor v Jefferies)

Published on: 14 January 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360, London: In an oral ruling, conducted by video conference due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Mr Justice Saini in the Queen’s Bench Division rejected Cantor Fitzgerald’s appeal challenging the English court’s authority to adjudicate a multimillion-dollar lawsuit claiming the financial services firm poached a rival’s employees, finding the case should not be stayed in favour of arbitration proceedings in the US or take a trial to read the full analysis.

