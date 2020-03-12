Court of Appeal rules on LPP and ‘relevant filing system’ under DPA 1998 (Dawson-Damer and others v Taylor Wessing LPP; Taylor Wessing LPP v Dawson-Damer)

Information Law analysis: The Court of Appeal has considered whether a law firm was entitled to rely on the legal professional privilege (LPP) exemption under the Data Protection Act 1998 (DPA 1998) (the LPP Issue) and whether certain paper files held by that law firm constituted a ‘relevant filing system’ within the meaning of DPA 1998 (the Data Protection Issue). In summary, the Court of Appeal found that LPP would not apply but also that the relevant paper files did not constitute a ‘relevant filing system’.
