- Corporate weekly highlights—15 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Audit
- FRC strategy supports plans to transition to ARGA
- Equity capital markets
- ESMA publishes final report on SME growth markets
- Private M&A (share purchase)
- Summary judgment in deferred consideration claim despite permission to proceed with fraudulent breach of warranty counterclaim (Arani v Cordic Group)
- Contract
- Enforceability of restrictive covenants in a shareholders’ agreement and the assessment of damages for breach (Score Draw v PNH International)
More...
- Company disclosures, records and registers
- Sir Henry Royce Memorial Foundation v Hardy
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the FRC’s plan to establish ARGA to succeed the FRC, ESMA’s publication of a final report on the functioning of the SME growth markets, and analyses of the cases of: (a) Score Draw v PNH International concerning the enforceability of restrictive covenants in shareholders’ agreements, (b) Arani v Cordic Group where summary judgment was given in respect of a claim for payment of deferred consideration under an SPA despite the defendant being given permission to proceed with a fraudulent breach of warranty counterclaim, and (c) Sir Henry Royce Memorial Foundation v Hardy, concerning the validity of a request made under CA 2006, s 116 for access to a company’s register of members.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.