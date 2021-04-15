Sign-in Help
Corporate weekly highlights—15 April 2021

Published on: 15 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Audit
  • FRC strategy supports plans to transition to ARGA
  • Equity capital markets
  • ESMA publishes final report on SME growth markets
  • Private M&A (share purchase)
  • Summary judgment in deferred consideration claim despite permission to proceed with fraudulent breach of warranty counterclaim (Arani v Cordic Group)
  • Contract
  • Enforceability of restrictive covenants in a shareholders’ agreement and the assessment of damages for breach (Score Draw v PNH International)
Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the FRC's plan to establish ARGA to succeed the FRC, ESMA's publication of a final report on the functioning of the SME growth markets, and analyses of the cases of: (a) Score Draw v PNH International concerning the enforceability of restrictive covenants in shareholders' agreements, (b) Arani v Cordic Group where summary judgment was given in respect of a claim for payment of deferred consideration under an SPA despite the defendant being given permission to proceed with a fraudulent breach of warranty counterclaim, and (c) Sir Henry Royce Memorial Foundation v Hardy, concerning the validity of a request made under CA 2006, s 116 for access to a company's register of members.

