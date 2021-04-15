Corporate weekly highlights—15 April 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the FRC’s plan to establish ARGA to succeed the FRC, ESMA’s publication of a final report on the functioning of the SME growth markets, and analyses of the cases of: (a) Score Draw v PNH International concerning the enforceability of restrictive covenants in shareholders’ agreements, (b) Arani v Cordic Group where summary judgment was given in respect of a claim for payment of deferred consideration under an SPA despite the defendant being given permission to proceed with a fraudulent breach of warranty counterclaim, and (c) Sir Henry Royce Memorial Foundation v Hardy, concerning the validity of a request made under CA 2006, s 116 for access to a company’s register of members. or to read the full analysis.