Corporate Crime weekly highlights—21 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the latest annual review published by the Office of Financial Sanctions (OFSI), the Serious Fraud Office’s (SFO) third set of Petrofac convictions for bribery and the key learning points for regulated firms following the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) NatWest anti-money laundering prosecution as well as news that Credit Suisse has reached a global resolution agreement with US and UK regulators over financial crime due diligence failings. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.