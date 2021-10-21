- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—21 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Agenda for first meeting of Law Enforcement and Judicial Cooperation Committee published
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Business continuity in the criminal courts
- Investigating criminal conduct
- Eurojust reports rapid growth of joint investigation teams with third countries
- Proceeds of crime
More...
- Obtaining benefit in confiscation proceedings (R v Waring)
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- OFSI Annual Review 2020–2021
- Serious Fraud Office’s third set of Petrofac convictions for bribery
- REDRESS announces Cross Party Parliamentary Group on Magnitsky Sanctions
- Environmental offences
- EA publishes report on environmental performance of regulated businesses
- Financial services and pensions offences
- Key reminders for regulated firms following FCA-NatWest anti-money laundering case
- Treasury Committee seeks explanation from FCA for delay in NatWest money laundering prosecution
- Credit Suisse reaches global resolution agreement with UK FCA, US DoJ and SEC, and Swiss FINMA over financial crime due diligence failings
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- SFO shelves probes into Watchstone Group and Tata steel
- Individual linked to Raedex Consortium arrested for suspected intent to leave country
- OECD highlights tax evasion and avoidance duties following Pandora Papers leak
- Goods vehicle licensing
- Traffic Commissioners warn of the dangers of ignoring the regulator
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- DLUHC publishes five sets of draft regulations on Building Safety Bill
- Local authority prosecutions
- London Trading Standards announces Responsible Retailer Agreement relaunch
- Clarification on the marketing of knives for sale (R v STC Ltd and others)
- Money laundering
- MLR and UK AML regulatory and supervisory regime consultation response published
- Law Society and the City of London Law Society respond to economic crime levy draft legislation consultation
- FATF publishes Marcus Pleyer’s speech from fourth G20 meeting
- Regulatory hearings
- Professional disciplinary hearing—appeals on facts (Arowojolu v GMC)
- Corporate Crime in Scotland
- Scottish Government announces transformation programme for evidence sharing
- International
- German regulator probes operator of Bitcoin Buyer platform
- SEC’s top enforcer says admissions are back on the menu
- European Commission adopts 2022 Work Programme for a post-coronavirus (COVID-19) EU
- European Parliament motion for a resolution on the Pandora Papers: implications for combating money laundering, tax evasion and avoidance
- US Department of the Treasury publishes sanctions review
- Other corporate crime news
- SFO keeping cost of Tom Martin legal fight under wraps until ‘context’ is clearer
- Home Office publishes draft guidance for Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&A
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the latest annual review published by the Office of Financial Sanctions (OFSI), the Serious Fraud Office’s (SFO) third set of Petrofac convictions for bribery and the key learning points for regulated firms following the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) NatWest anti-money laundering prosecution as well as news that Credit Suisse has reached a global resolution agreement with US and UK regulators over financial crime due diligence failings. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.