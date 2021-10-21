LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Corporate Crime weekly highlights—21 October 2021

  • Corporate Crime weekly highlights—21 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Agenda for first meeting of Law Enforcement and Judicial Cooperation Committee published
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Health protection regulations
  • Business continuity in the criminal courts
  • Investigating criminal conduct
  • Eurojust reports rapid growth of joint investigation teams with third countries
  • Proceeds of crime
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the latest annual review published by the Office of Financial Sanctions (OFSI), the Serious Fraud Office’s (SFO) third set of Petrofac convictions for bribery and the key learning points for regulated firms following the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) NatWest anti-money laundering prosecution as well as news that Credit Suisse has reached a global resolution agreement with US and UK regulators over financial crime due diligence failings. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

