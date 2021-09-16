- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—16 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Magistrates' court proceedings
- Private prosecutions—abuse of process (Asif v Ditta and Riaz)
- Court Fees (Miscellaneous Amendments) Order 2021
- Sentence and prison law
- SC launches consultation on proposed amendments to sentencing guidelines
More...
- Confiscation, civil recovery and asset forfeiture
- Assessing proportionality in confiscation proceedings (R v Asplin & others)
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- G7 publishes statement against corruption and kleptocracies
- Commission announces Export Control Regulation enters into force
- Corporate liability
- Lord Chancellor and Attorney General deliver remarks at the Cambridge Economic Crime Symposium
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- Details of UK privacy regime overhaul lay out likely GDPR flashpoints for EU
- ICO publishes communiqué where G7 authorities commit to closer collaboration
- ICO fines We Buy Any Car, Saga and Sports Direct for nuisance messages
- Financial services and pensions offences
- NatWest’s UK money laundering court case delayed once again
- DWP consultation on improving the notifiable events regime—increasing the powers of TPR through regulations
- TPR announces a return to pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic AE powers usage
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- Former Balli Steel execs deny UK fraud charges
- UK failed to stop €2.7bn customs fraud, ECJ advocate says
- Insurance Fraud Bureau links to register to tackle scams
- Which? calls on PSR to do more to help victims of APP fraud
- Technology companies pledge to support Take Five in tackling fraud
- Goods vehicle licensing
- DVSA publishes public feedback summary following consultation on HGV tests
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- BSB, SRA and CILEx publishes new guidelines for practitioners in Coroners’ courts
- HSE publishes key messages on safety case principles for high-rise residential buildings
- Insolvency offences and Companies Act offences
- Insolvency Service announces launch of five-year strategy
- Money laundering
- Former investment adviser sentenced for money laundering
- Regulatory hearings
- BSB welcomes BTAS’ second consultation document on Sanctions Guidance changes
- Corporate Crime in Scotland
- SCTS publishes report on efficiency of cross-justice collaboration in Scotland
- International
- President of the European Commission delivers State of the Union 2021
- International anti-bribery and corruption
- International anti-money laundering
- Other corporate crime news
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) PPE, CE conformity and the Sale of Goods Act 1979 (Local Boy’z Ltd v Malu NV)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of recent cases on abuse of process applications in private prosecutions and proportionality in confiscation proceedings as well as news of a further delay to the prosecution against NatWest UK brought by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), guilty pleas entered by former Balli Steel plc executives to fraud charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and new guidance to lawyers appearing in Coroners’ courts. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.