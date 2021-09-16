Corporate Crime weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of recent cases on abuse of process applications in private prosecutions and proportionality in confiscation proceedings as well as news of a further delay to the prosecution against NatWest UK brought by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), guilty pleas entered by former Balli Steel plc executives to fraud charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and new guidance to lawyers appearing in Coroners’ courts​. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.