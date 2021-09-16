LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Corporate Crime weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Published on: 16 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Continuity of business in the criminal courts
  • Regulatory response
  • Magistrates' court proceedings
  • Private prosecutions—abuse of process (Asif v Ditta and Riaz)
  • Court Fees (Miscellaneous Amendments) Order 2021
  • Sentence and prison law
  • SC launches consultation on proposed amendments to sentencing guidelines
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of recent cases on abuse of process applications in private prosecutions and proportionality in confiscation proceedings as well as news of a further delay to the prosecution against NatWest UK brought by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), guilty pleas entered by former Balli Steel plc executives to fraud charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and new guidance to lawyers appearing in Coroners’ courts​. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

