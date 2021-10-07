Commercial weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the court’s decision in AIG Europe SA v John Wood Group plc on construing arbitration, choice of law and jurisdiction clauses, analysis of the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Thaler v Comptroller on whether an AI machine qualifies as an inventor, analysis of the Court of Justice’s ruling in Commerzbank AG v EO on the application of Article 15(1)(c) of the Lugano convention in respect of cross-border consumer claims, plans to enhance the Competition and Market Authority’s powers, analysis of London Trocadero v Picturehouse Cinemas which held that a tenant is liable for all rent that was due while coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions were in place, an assessment of the potential impacts of the consultation being held by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport on reforming UK data protection law, a High Court ruling which held that damages were not an adequate remedy for breach of a franchise agreement, and the latest Brexit developments. or to read the full analysis.