- Commercial weekly highlights—7 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—6 October 2021
- Defra adds CMA code to its ‘make a green claim’ guidance
- PART II—gambling advertising within the EU
- Confidential information
- Protecting confidential information—conspiracy and exemplary damages
- Consumer protection
- Court of Justice—which forum applies in cross-border consumer claims when the consumer relocates? (Commerzbank AG v EO)
- CMA responds to government consultations on enhancing its powers
- Airlines to better inform and reimburse passengers facing flight cancellations
- Contracts
- Contract formation—incorporation and onerous terms
- Clauses in conflict—construing arbitration, choice of law and jurisdiction clauses (AIG Europe SA (formerly AIG Europe Ltd) v John Wood Group plc)
- Another knock-back for tenants with coronavirus (COVID-19) arrears (London Trocadero v Picturehouse Cinemas)
- LegalUK publishes report on the economic value of English law
- Data protection
- Comment—EU, US moving to untangle legal knot, assure post-Schrems II transatlantic data transfers
- Consultation on reforms to UK data protection law—what are the impacts?
- EU Member States agree negotiating mandate on proposal for Data Governance Act
- E-commerce
- BEREC publishes report on ex-ante regulation of digital gatekeepers
- Franchising
- High Court rules that damages are not adequate remedy for breach of franchise agreement (Senior Care at Home Ltd (t/a Right at Home UK) v Adult Home Care Ltd)
- Intellectual property
- AI Inventors—UK Court of Appeal Judgment on DABUS (Thaler v Comptroller)
- International
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—4 October 2021
- Brexit Bulletin—DIT launches dedicated hotline and online service for UK exporters
- Inaugural joint statement of US-EU Trade and Technology Council published
- Public procurement
- Welsh Government adopts Procurement Policy Note on carbon reduction plans
- Sale and supply of goods
- OPSS and BEIS publish guidance on safety of cosmetic products
- FSA announces coming into force of Natasha’s Law
- PAC publishes Protecting consumers from unsafe product report
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
Article summary
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the court’s decision in AIG Europe SA v John Wood Group plc on construing arbitration, choice of law and jurisdiction clauses, analysis of the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Thaler v Comptroller on whether an AI machine qualifies as an inventor, analysis of the Court of Justice’s ruling in Commerzbank AG v EO on the application of Article 15(1)(c) of the Lugano convention in respect of cross-border consumer claims, plans to enhance the Competition and Market Authority’s powers, analysis of London Trocadero v Picturehouse Cinemas which held that a tenant is liable for all rent that was due while coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions were in place, an assessment of the potential impacts of the consultation being held by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport on reforming UK data protection law, a High Court ruling which held that damages were not an adequate remedy for breach of a franchise agreement, and the latest Brexit developments.
