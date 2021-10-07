LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Published on: 07 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial weekly highlights—7 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—6 October 2021
  • Defra adds CMA code to its ‘make a green claim’ guidance
  • PART II—gambling advertising within the EU
  • Confidential information
  • Protecting confidential information—conspiracy and exemplary damages
  • Consumer protection
  • Court of Justice—which forum applies in cross-border consumer claims when the consumer relocates? (Commerzbank AG v EO)
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the court’s decision in AIG Europe SA v John Wood Group plc on construing arbitration, choice of law and jurisdiction clauses, analysis of the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Thaler v Comptroller on whether an AI machine qualifies as an inventor, analysis of the Court of Justice’s ruling in Commerzbank AG v EO on the application of Article 15(1)(c) of the Lugano convention in respect of cross-border consumer claims, plans to enhance the Competition and Market Authority’s powers, analysis of London Trocadero v Picturehouse Cinemas which held that a tenant is liable for all rent that was due while coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions were in place, an assessment of the potential impacts of the consultation being held by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport on reforming UK data protection law, a High Court ruling which held that damages were not an adequate remedy for breach of a franchise agreement, and the latest Brexit developments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More