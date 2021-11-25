LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Commercial weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Published on: 25 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial weekly highlights—25 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—24 November 2021
  • Contracts
  • Successful claimant entitled to interest under section 4 of the Late Payment of Commercial Debts (Interest) Act 1998 (Premia Marketing Ltd v Regis Mutual Management Ltd)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Lloyd’s syndicate settles £79m BI claim (Parkdean v Axis)
  • CMA opens call for inputs regarding retained HBERs
  • EU Think Tank discusses UK’s possible re-joining of Lugano Convention
  • Data protection
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: a briefing published by the European Parliament Think Tank on the possibility of the UK re-joining the 2007 Lugano Convention, the publication of additional information by Ofcom regarding the Online Safety Bill, the Institute for Government’s comments on the government’s procurement process for personal protective equipment during the early months of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the latest ASA rulings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

