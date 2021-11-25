Commercial weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: a briefing published by the European Parliament Think Tank on the possibility of the UK re-joining the 2007 Lugano Convention, the publication of additional information by Ofcom regarding the Online Safety Bill, the Institute for Government’s comments on the government’s procurement process for personal protective equipment during the early months of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the latest ASA rulings. or to read the full analysis.