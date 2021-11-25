- Commercial weekly highlights—25 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—24 November 2021
- Contracts
- Successful claimant entitled to interest under section 4 of the Late Payment of Commercial Debts (Interest) Act 1998 (Premia Marketing Ltd v Regis Mutual Management Ltd)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Lloyd’s syndicate settles £79m BI claim (Parkdean v Axis)
- CMA opens call for inputs regarding retained HBERs
- EU Think Tank discusses UK’s possible re-joining of Lugano Convention
- Data protection
- Guidance on new EU international transfer SCCs should come in 2021, official says
- EDPB announces outcome of November 2021 plenary meeting
- EDPB adopts Statement on Digital and Data Strategy
- EDPB adopts guidelines on the interplay of Article 3 and Chapter V of the GDPR
- CMA responds to consultation on reforming UK’s data protection regime
- E-commerce
- European Parliament Committee adopts position on Digital Markets Act proposal
- DCMS publishes response to consultation on amending NIS Regulations
- Ofcom responds to additional questions regarding Online Safety Bill
- Intellectual property
- Managing trade mark and design portfolios post-Brexit
- International
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—22 November 2021
- Public procurement
- Institute for Government comments on government handling of PPE procurement
- DHSC publishes information on PPE procurement in the early pandemic
- Sale of goods
- Product Safety and Metrology etc (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- BEUC and ANEC set out position paper on draft a General Product Safety Regulation
This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: a briefing published by the European Parliament Think Tank on the possibility of the UK re-joining the 2007 Lugano Convention, the publication of additional information by Ofcom regarding the Online Safety Bill, the Institute for Government’s comments on the government’s procurement process for personal protective equipment during the early months of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the latest ASA rulings.
