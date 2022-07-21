LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Published on: 21 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial weekly highlights—21 July 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Advertising, marketing & sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—20 July 2022
  • Consumer protection
  • National Trading Standards reports UK victims of marketing scam to be compensated
  • Contracts
  • Force majeure and coronavirus (COVID-19)—High Court decision turns on specific wording of FM clause
  • Spire Property Development LLP v Withers LLP [2022] EWCA Civ 970
  • Kelly and another v Baker [2022] EWHC 1879 (Comm)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the High Court decision in Knapfield v C.A.R.S considering the limitation of liability under the CGRA 1965 and CRM for the damage to classic cars whilst in transportation, news of the Court of Appeal decision in Spire Property Development LLP and another v Withers LLP concerning a breach of contract, news of the High Court decision in Contra Holdings Ltd v Bamford considering implied terms, and news of the High Court judgment in Kelly and another v Baker and another which held that no fiduciary duty arose in a dispute over the sale of two companies. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantagesWhat is mediation?Mediation is one of the most recognised and common forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).It is a form of assisted ADR in the sense that there is a third-party neutral involved who meets with the parties and seeks to help them in

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More