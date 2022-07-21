Commercial weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the High Court decision in Knapfield v C.A.R.S considering the limitation of liability under the CGRA 1965 and CRM for the damage to classic cars whilst in transportation, news of the Court of Appeal decision in Spire Property Development LLP and another v Withers LLP concerning a breach of contract, news of the High Court decision in Contra Holdings Ltd v Bamford considering implied terms, and news of the High Court judgment in Kelly and another v Baker and another which held that no fiduciary duty arose in a dispute over the sale of two companies. or to read the full analysis.