- Commercial weekly highlights—21 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Advertising, marketing & sponsorship
- ASA rulings—20 July 2022
- Consumer protection
- National Trading Standards reports UK victims of marketing scam to be compensated
- Contracts
- Force majeure and coronavirus (COVID-19)—High Court decision turns on specific wording of FM clause
- Spire Property Development LLP v Withers LLP [2022] EWCA Civ 970
- Kelly and another v Baker [2022] EWHC 1879 (Comm)
- Contra Holdings Ltd v Bamford [2022] EWHC 1857 (Comm)
- Data protection
- Data Protection and Digital Information Bill introduced to House of Commons
- ICO publishes and seeks views on draft ICO25 plan
- E-commerce
- Tougher UK online safety rules proposed for small but high-risk websites
- Responses to consultation on reporting rules for digital platforms published
- Council of the EU gives final approval on Digital Markets Act
- Ofcom and CMA publish joint statement with their views on online safety and competition in digital markets interactions
- Government confirms removal of Online Safety Bill from Parliamentary agenda and tables motion of confidence
- Intellectual property
- What does the future hold for AI and IP—the UK government responds to key consultation
- DCMS publishes new paper on future regulation of artificial intelligence
- Public procurement
- Braceurself Ltd v NHS England
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—PAC publishes report on management of PPE contracts
- Supplier management
- The proposed Directive on Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence—a step change in ESG litigation risk
- COP26 President urges countries and companies to quicken climate action pace
- Supply of goods
- Carriage of Goods and CMR Convention (Knapfield v C.A.R.S.)
- BEIS launches consultation to assess GCA performance against measures set out in GCAA 2013
- Council of the EU agrees mandate on GPSR proposal
- HMRC expands scope of Soft Drinks Industry Levy
- Defra launches consultation on supply chain relations in the UK pig sector
- BEIS publishes a template declaration of conformity for energy-consuming products
- Supply of services
- HMRC introduces new record-keeping measures for multinational businesses
- International
- Brexit Bulletin—Government responds to EAC letter on 'One year on—Trade in goods between GB and EU' report
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the High Court decision in Knapfield v C.A.R.S considering the limitation of liability under the CGRA 1965 and CRM for the damage to classic cars whilst in transportation, news of the Court of Appeal decision in Spire Property Development LLP and another v Withers LLP concerning a breach of contract, news of the High Court decision in Contra Holdings Ltd v Bamford considering implied terms, and news of the High Court judgment in Kelly and another v Baker and another which held that no fiduciary duty arose in a dispute over the sale of two companies.
