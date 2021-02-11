- Commercial weekly highlights—11 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—EU proposes extending provisional application of the TCA until 30 April 2021
- Brexit Bulletin—European Parliamentary Committees debate EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement and draft recommendation on consent
- Brexit Bulletin—government refutes Road Haulage Association’s concerns over lack of UK preparedness
- Defra seeks views on proposals to amend domestic food legislation
- Import and export—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Welsh businesses urged to register for coronavirus (COVID-19) support package
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—10 February 2021
- Consumer protection
- CMA launches investigation into Teletext Holidays for failure to issue refunds
- Contracts
- Contractual construction in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic (Westminster City Council v Sports and Leisure Management)
- Rejection of set-off defence—misrepresentation—breach of duty and restraint of trade (Biosol Renewables v Lovering)
- Data protection
- CDEI publishes blog post on PETs and calls for evidence on use of them
- Comment—ePrivacy rules near agreement among EU governments after four years of deadlock
- EDPS releases two Opinions on digital services and digital markets
- IAB Europe publishes update to Third-Party Cookie guide
- UK ‘does not meet conditions’ for data adequacy, EU parliamentary committee says
- E-commerce
- CMA publishes a ‘refreshed’ digital markets strategy
- International trade
- Beyond Brexit—DIT updates guidance for trading with various non-EU countries
- Beyond Brexit—International Agreements Committee publishes first reports scrutinising international treaties
- Beyond Brexit—UK and Albania sign Partnership, Trade and Cooperation Agreement
- Beyond Brexit—UK-India statement of Enhanced Trade Partnership progress issued
- Beyond Brexit—Ghana-UK Partnership Agreement finalised
- IP essentials
- IPO updates guidance for applying to register for a trade mark
- Public procurement
- MedTech Europe publishes reflection paper on purchasing models for procurement amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Procurement Policy Note provides guidance on options and risks in emergency procurement
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
- Contact us
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: an analysis of contractual construction in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Westminster City Council v Sports and Leisure Management, two European Data Security Board Opinions on digital services and digital markets, updated Department for Transport guidance on trading with non-EU nations, a series of anti-corruption regulation and joint ventures Q&A’s for different jurisdictions, the Competition and Markets Authority’s refreshed digital markets strategy, and the latest ASA rulings.
