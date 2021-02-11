Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Commercial weekly highlights—11 February 2021
Published on: 11 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial weekly highlights—11 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—EU proposes extending provisional application of the TCA until 30 April 2021
  • Brexit Bulletin—European Parliamentary Committees debate EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement and draft recommendation on consent
  • Brexit Bulletin—government refutes Road Haulage Association’s concerns over lack of UK preparedness
  • Defra seeks views on proposals to amend domestic food legislation
  • Import and export—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Welsh businesses urged to register for coronavirus (COVID-19) support package
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: an analysis of contractual construction in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Westminster City Council v Sports and Leisure Management, two European Data Security Board Opinions on digital services and digital markets, updated Department for Transport guidance on trading with non-EU nations, a series of anti-corruption regulation and joint ventures Q&A’s for different jurisdictions, the Competition and Markets Authority’s refreshed digital markets strategy, and the latest ASA rulings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is a contract of insurance?

This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

LEXISNEXIS

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?Third party debt orders were previously known as 'garnishee' orders and operated under the regime provided for in CCR Ord 30 and RSC Ord 49 (now revoked). Although the rules in CPR 72 are new, many of the principles with which they are concerned are well

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More