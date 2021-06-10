Commercial weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: news of the CMA’s investigation into the use of data by Facebook, analysis of the new EU GDPR standard contractual clauses for international transfers, guidance from the European Commission on Article 17 of the Digital Single Market Copyright Directive and analysis of the judgement of the Court of Appeal in SDI Retail Services Ltd v The Rangers Football Club Ltd on the meaning of a judicial order or injunction. or to read the full analysis.