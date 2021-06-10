menu-search
Commercial weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Published on: 10 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—9 June 2021
  • CMA launches investigation into Facebook’s data use
  • Google settles French antitrust probe for $US 268m
  • ICO fines three companies for nuisance marketing
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—Cabinet Office publishes policy paper on UK-EU relationship
  • Competition
Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: news of the CMA’s investigation into the use of data by Facebook, analysis of the new EU GDPR standard contractual clauses for international transfers, guidance from the European Commission on Article 17 of the Digital Single Market Copyright Directive and analysis of the judgement of the Court of Appeal in SDI Retail Services Ltd v The Rangers Football Club Ltd on the meaning of a judicial order or injunction. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

