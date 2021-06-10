- Commercial weekly highlights—10 June 2021
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—9 June 2021
- CMA launches investigation into Facebook’s data use
- Google settles French antitrust probe for $US 268m
- ICO fines three companies for nuisance marketing
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—Cabinet Office publishes policy paper on UK-EU relationship
- Competition
- Commission seeks views on revising EU competition rules on horizontal agreements
- Consumer protection
- CMA opens enforcement cases into British Airways and Ryanair amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- CMA publishes responses to its consultation on algorithms and consumer harm
- Contracts
- Construing the meaning of a judicial order or injunction (SDI Retail Services Ltd v The Rangers Football Club Ltd)
- Contract—sale of goods, identity of contracting parties (Fisken v Carl)
- Guarantees, indemnities, set-off and variation (Brown-Forman Beverages Europe v Bacardi UK)
- Jurisdiction challenge to a claim to recover an informal debt (Winslet v The Estate of Andreas Gisel)
- Data protection
- Commission publishes new SCCs for transfers of personal data outside the EEA
- NOYB to launch plan to end deceptive cookie banners
- E-commerce
- European Commission launches framework for European Digital Identity
- European Commission opens consultation on upcoming Data Act
- ICANN seeks public comment on Phase 2A EPDP initial report
- Digital Economy Act 2017 (Commencement of Part 3) Bill [HL]
- Intellectual property
- European Commission publishes guidance on Article 17 Copyright in Digital Single Market Directive
- Government opens consultation on future of UK IP regime
- IPO launches consultation on list of exceptions in CDPA 1988
- International
- Beyond Brexit—Truss delivers speech on UK’s new trade opportunities
- Importing and exporting—post-Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—7 June 2021
- Supply of goods
- European Commission launches consultation on standards for agricultural products
- European Commission publishes initiative on product safety
- Supply of services
- The consequences of the Supreme Court decision in Uber
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: news of the CMA’s investigation into the use of data by Facebook, analysis of the new EU GDPR standard contractual clauses for international transfers, guidance from the European Commission on Article 17 of the Digital Single Market Copyright Directive and analysis of the judgement of the Court of Appeal in SDI Retail Services Ltd v The Rangers Football Club Ltd on the meaning of a judicial order or injunction.
