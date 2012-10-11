Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Commercial roundup for week ending 12 October 2012

Commercial roundup for week ending 12 October 2012
Published on: 11 October 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial roundup for week ending 12 October 2012
  • New practice notes
  • Updated practice notes
  • New Precedents
  • Updated Precedents
  • News analysis
  • Will prompt payment proposals lead to business improvement
  • Ebook agency agreements between Apple and publishers raise competition concerns
  • Should firms that fail to deliver be blacklisted?
  • Consultation Response: Reform of the process to apply for bankruptcy and compulsory winding up
    • More...

Article summary

This weekly roundup of developments in LexisPSL Commercial reports new practice notes or precedents that were published this week and which notes or precedents were amended. We also include a summary of any key current awareness or news analysis we have published in the week and changes to legislation that we think may affect commercial lawyers. We also track significant bills through Parliament. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More