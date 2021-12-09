- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—9 December 2021
- In this issue:
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- Banking & Finance—LIBOR transition newsletter—November 2021
- BoE’s Working Group publishes November newsletter on risk-free reference rates
- BoE’s RFR Working Group urges market participants to focus on LIBOR’s end-2021 cessation
- BoE brings OIS referencing TONA within clearing obligation from 31 January 2022
- ARRC publishes its October-November 2021 newsletter
- ARRC releases fallback recommendations for one-week and two-month LIBOR contracts
- CFTC announces 13 December 2021 switch to SOFR for additional cross-currency derivatives
- Lending
- LMA publishes revised Secondary Debt Trading Documents as Pending
- Security
- Companies House closed from 2pm 24 December until 29 December
- Acquisition finance
- LMA and ELFA release ESG updated best practice guide for sheet term completeness
- Islamic finance
- BoE opens Alternative Liquidity Facility
- Project finance
- Cabinet Office concludes on plans to 'transform' public procurement
- Trade and commodity finance
- DIT and UKEF publish memorandum of understanding
- European Commission adopts revised STEC Communication
- Exports Minister sets out plan to stimulate ‘export revolution’
- Sustainable finance
- ECON publishes draft report on proposed European green bonds regulation
- Climate Financial Risk Forum seeks new members
- Derivatives
- EACH publishes paper on central counterparties’ access to central banks’ facilities
- FIA updates CCP tracker for Q2 2021
- FIA reports on panel talk between CEOs of three Asia Pacific derivatives exchanges
- ISDA developments
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- FSB report charts progress of post-financial crisis OTC derivative reforms
- FSB publishes 2021 Resolution Report overviewing the Key Attributes ten-year progress
- Structured products and securitisation
- ISLA and PASLA announce strategic legal services arrangement
- GLEIF publishes December 2021 Global LEI Data Quality Report
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- Directive on credit servicers and credit purchasers published in Official Journal
- Claims and remedies
- No formation of a trust in a cryptoasset repurchase agreement (Wang v Darby)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
- Lexis®PSL Resources
- Articles
Article summary
This week’s edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) LMA and ELFA release ESG updated best practice guide for sheet term completeness, (2) ARRC releases fallback recommendations for one-week and two-month LIBOR contracts, and (3) Lexis PSL Banking & Finance publishes its LIBOR transition newsletter for November 2021.
