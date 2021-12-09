LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Banking and Finance weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Published on: 09 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Banking and Finance weekly highlights—9 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • Banking & Finance—LIBOR transition newsletter—November 2021
  • BoE’s Working Group publishes November newsletter on risk-free reference rates
  • BoE’s RFR Working Group urges market participants to focus on LIBOR’s end-2021 cessation
  • BoE brings OIS referencing TONA within clearing obligation from 31 January 2022
  • ARRC publishes its October-November 2021 newsletter
  • ARRC releases fallback recommendations for one-week and two-month LIBOR contracts
  • CFTC announces 13 December 2021 switch to SOFR for additional cross-currency derivatives
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) LMA and ELFA release ESG updated best practice guide for sheet term completeness, (2) ARRC releases fallback recommendations for one-week and two-month LIBOR contracts, and (3) Lexis PSL Banking & Finance publishes its LIBOR transition newsletter for November 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

