Sign-in Help
Home / Immigration / UK immigration control: how it works / UK immigration authorities and sources of immigration law

Legal News

Asylum applicants and access to the labour market

Asylum applicants and access to the labour market
Published on: 15 July 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Asylum applicants and access to the labour market
  • Original news
  • What issues did this case raise?
  • To what extent is the judgment helpful in clarifying the law in this area?

Article summary

Immigration analysis: Government restrictions on what work an asylum seeker can undertake have been held by the High Court to be compatible with European Union law. But John Walsh, of Doughty Street Chambers, has his doubts. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

LEXISNEXIS

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As
4 News
View More