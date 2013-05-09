- Air quality plans case referred to the CJEU
Article summary
Environment analysis: Alan Andrews, a health and environment lawyer with ClientEarth, advises that although the main implications of this ‘air quality’ case will not become apparent until after the CJEU’s judgment, it could have significant implications not only for the Secretary of State, local authorities and devolved administrations, which are all required to work towards the achievement of the limit values through the preparation of air quality plans.
