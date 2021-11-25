Willis Tower Watson states superfunds are 'Plan B' for pension schemes

Law360, London: Willis Towers Watson (WTW) has stated that leading law firms believe that defined benefit pension schemes with weak sponsors should seriously consider moving to so-called 'superfunds' rather than turning to the national compensation programme or buy-outs.
