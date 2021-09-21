LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
USA—Venezuela withdraws appeal over ICSID award enforcement (Rusoro Mining Ltd v Venezuela)

Published on: 21 September 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: Venezuela has filed a stipulation of voluntary dismissal of its appeal in the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia (DC) Circuit, challenging enforcement of a US$1.2bn arbitral award issued to Rusoro Mining Ltd, several weeks after the court denied its request to keep the proceeding on hold while a related appeal in France plays out. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

