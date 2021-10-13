LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
USA—Georgia hopes to become a renowned jurisdiction for international mediation

Published on: 13 October 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: Georgia has become the first US state to adopt legislation incorporating the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Model Law on Commercial Mediation, a measure that advocates say places the US state in a good position to capitalise on a much-hoped-for increase in popularity for this type of dispute resolution mechanism. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

