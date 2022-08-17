USA—court dismisses foreign arbitral award enforcement claim for lack of personal jurisdiction (Chubb v University of Ghana)

Law360: A federal judge in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on 15 August 2022 dismissed insurance giant Chubb's claim seeking the enforcement of an expert's US$165m damages calculation against the University of Ghana for defaulting on a campus development project, finding that the dispute must be arbitrated in London.
