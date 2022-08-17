LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
USA—court dismisses foreign arbitral award enforcement claim for lack of personal jurisdiction (Chubb v University of Ghana)

Published on: 17 August 2022
Published by: Law360
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: A federal judge in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on 15 August 2022 dismissed insurance giant Chubb's claim seeking the enforcement of an expert's US$165m damages calculation against the University of Ghana for defaulting on a campus development project, finding that the dispute must be arbitrated in London. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

