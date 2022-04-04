US Supreme Court holds ‘look-through’ approach to determining federal jurisdiction does not apply to request to confirm or vacate domestic arbitral awards (Badgerow v Walters)

Law360: The US Supreme Court on 31 March 2022 held that federal courts do not have authority to ‘look through’ a request to confirm or vacate a domestic arbitral award under Sections 9 and 10 of the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) for a federal question that would establish jurisdiction.
