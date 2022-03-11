LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

UK Competition law—daily round-up (11/03/2022)

Published on: 11 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Antitrust
  • Mergers
  • Private actions
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments including (amongst other things) the CMA’s decision to launch an investigation into a suspected anti-competitive agreement between Google and Meta, as well as and behaviour by Google, in relation to header bidding. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

