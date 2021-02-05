Sign-in Help
Home / Competition

Legal News

UK Competition law—daily round-up (05/02/2021)

UK Competition law—daily round-up (05/02/2021)
Published on: 05 February 2021
Updated on: 05 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • UK Competition law—daily round-up (05/02/2021)
  • Mergers
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including the CMA’s decision to service an IEO in Veolia/Suez. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Term Loan B facilities

This Practice Note discusses Term Loan B (TLB) facilities which frequently appear as a tranche of senior facilities in syndicated loans in leveraged financings. TLBs are an established feature in the US market and increasingly used in the European lending market for institutional investors.This

LEXISNEXIS

Causation and intervening acts in criminal cases

Criminal offences are generally divided into two categories: •conduct crimes, and •result crimesA conduct crime is a crime where only the forbidden conduct needs to be proved. For example, an accused is guilty of dangerous driving if they drove a motor vehicle dangerously on a road or other public

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More