Tribunal grants delay in proceedings over £1.25m penalty for GDPR breaches (Ticketmaster UK v the Information Commissioner)

Published on: 15 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this decision?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the Tribunal decide?
Information Law analysis: On 13 November 2020, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) issued a penalty notice for £1.25m against Ticketmaster UK for infringements of Articles 5(1)(f) and 32 of the General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (the GDPR). Ticketmaster brought an appeal against the notice to the First-Tier Tribunal General Regulatory Chamber (the Tribunal). In view of related High Court proceedings concerning the incidents that had given rise to the penalty notice, Ticketmaster subsequently applied for a stay of the appeal. The Tribunal has granted the stay, meaning that a listing date for the appeal before the Tribunal in relation to the penalty notice is now not expected until around late Summer/early Autumn of 2023—around three years after the lodging of the notice of appeal and over five years after the incident which led to the issuing of the penalty notice. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

