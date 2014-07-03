Sign-in Help
To extend or not to extend the primary limitation period

Published on: 03 July 2014
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Personal Injury analysis: When can a court disregard the time limit for personal injury claims? Katrina London, associate at Irwin Mitchell and contributor to Butterworths Personal Injury Law Service, looks at a recent long tail disease claim and guidance provided by the Court of Appeal as to how courts should exercise their discretion to exclude the time limit for personal injury actions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

