- TMT weekly highlights—3 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Internet
- Two new duties added to draft Online Safety Bill to give users more control
- Consultation on Online Sales Tax
- Telecommunications
- Regulatory scheme for consumer connectable products in the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Bill
- Consultation launched on new telecoms security regulations and code of practice
- Ofcom launches consultation on enabling spectrum sharing in upper 6GHz band
- New technologies
- February NFT Litigation Roundup—Art Wars, Hermes ‘MetaBirkins’, and more…
- The EU Artificial Intelligence Act—recent updates
- European Commission launches consultation on Horizontal Block Exemption Regulations
- Publication of draft UK Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Order
- Speech by Master of the Rolls on smart legal contracts
- Data protection
- What you need to know about the new EU Data Act
- Reputation management
- Rafique v Association of Community Organisations for Reform Now Ltd
- Libel and harassment damages capped at the value claimed on the Claim Form (Hills v Tabe)
- FKJ v RVT
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA and CAP launch consultation on alcohol alternatives
- ASA publishes advice on dark patterns and advertising regulations
- ASA rulings—2 March 2022
- Ukraine crisis implications for TMT
- EU regulations force Meta (formerly Facebook) to ban Russia Today and Sputnik
- Crypto asset donations to aid Ukraine reach US$30.8m
- Access news and practical guidance on financial sanctions in one place
Article summary
This week's edition of TMT weekly highlights includes: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
