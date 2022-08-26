- TMT weekly highlights—25 August 2022
- In this issue:
- Internet
- Guidance on changes to illegal content duties and protections for journalism in OSB issued
- ICO updates guidance on UK eIDAS
- Scottish government announces plans for faster internet
- New technologies
- Government announces self-driving vehicles plan and safety ambition consultation
- DfT announces £20m fund for new EV chargepoints pilot
- Telecommunications
- Sky ordered to send end-of-contract notifications to pay-TV services customers
- PSA launches consultation on general permission for SMS virtual chat services
- Media
- Comment—YouTube, Netflix and other streaming services have to pay up under Belgian copyright law
- FACT publishes research on the dangers of illegal sports streaming sites
- Reputation management
- Tweet in haste, repent at your leisure—Twitter damages award upheld (Riley v Murray)
- Data protection
- Analysing key changes in updated guidance on UK Binding Corporate Rules
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—24 August 2022
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
