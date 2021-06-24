- TMT weekly highlights—24 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Media
- Communication to the public—liability of online platform operators for user illegal uploads (Joined Cases YouTube and Cyando)
- DCMS announces plans for broadcasting reform in 2021
- Ofcom to require provision of free BSL video access to emergency services
- Ofcom publishes Broadcast and On Demand Bulletin 429
- New technologies
- EDPB and EDPS issue joint opinion on proposed EU AI regulation
- CDEI outlines work to increase public sector transparency in algorithm use
More...
- European Commission issues report on AI national strategies progress
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA launches non-compliance page naming social media influencers who break rules
- Formal antitrust investigation opened into Google ad tech supply chain practices
- ASA rulings—23 June 2021
- Reputation management
- Improperly pleaded social media libel claim facing ‘inevitable defeat’ struck out (Webb v Jones)
- Data protection
- Free UK data flows approved as EU states vote unanimously for ‘adequacy’ decisions
- EU-US data-transfer agreement could be agreed in 2021, Reynders says
- TIGRR report proposes reform of UK GDPR and reforms for digital health technology
- Comment—Big Tech to face more scrutiny from national data authorities after Court of Justice ruling
- Internet
- Commission seeks views on Digital Decade vision
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.