- TMT weekly highlights—14 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Information technology
- Court of Justice—licensee may decompile a computer program to correct errors even when restricted by licence (Top System SA v Belgium)
- New technologies
- BEUC publishes position paper on EU AI Act proposal
- BEIS publishes report on potential impact of AI on UK employment
- BEIS publishes report on robotics and autonomous systems across UK sectors
- Commission launches public consultation into drone strategy for smart and sustainable mobility
- Future Mobility—MLex Special Report
- Telecommunications
- Formation of a contract, incorporation of standard terms and conditions, onerous/unusual clauses and penalty clauses (Blu-Sky Solutions Ltd v Be Caring Ltd)
- BEREC approves Draft Work Programme 2022 for public consultation
- BEREC publishes intra-EU communications data for April 2020–March 2021
- Internet
- EU platform rules should be passed by spring 2022, EU leaders say in draft conclusions
- European Commission publishes results of evaluation of Code of Conduct on countering illegal hate speech online
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA launches guidance page on prize promotions for brands and influencers
- Google updates ads and monetisation polices on climate change
- ASA rulings—13 October 2021
- Data protection
- ICO launches consultation on draft journalism code of practice
- Media
- Ofcom publishes Broadcast and On Demand Bulletin 436
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
