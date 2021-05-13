menu-search
The Domestic Abuse Act 2021 at a glance

The Domestic Abuse Act 2021 at a glance
Published on: 13 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The Domestic Abuse Act 2021 at a glance
  • What are the key changes that will be made by the Act?
  • What measures does the Act include to protect and support victims from facing direct cross-examination from their abusers in the family courts?
  • What will practitioners need to be mindful of when advising in this area?
  • When are the changes likely to come into effect?

Article summary

Family analysis: The Domestic Abuse Act 2021 received Royal Assent on 29 April 2021 and makes wide-ranging changes to the law, including as to the definition of abuse, the cross-examination of victims of abuse and orders that may be made by the court. Claire Molyneux, consultant at Mills & Reeve, outlines the key provisions and highlights areas for practitioners to be aware of.

