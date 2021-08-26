menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property Disputes / Enforcing security and property insolvency / Property insolvency

Legal News

The courts’ first application of The Debt Respite Scheme (Breathing Space Moratorium and Mental Health Crisis Moratorium) (England and Wales) Regulations 2020 (Brakes & D’Arcy v The Chedington Court Estate Ltd)

Published on: 26 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The courts’ first application of The Debt Respite Scheme (Breathing Space Moratorium and Mental Health Crisis Moratorium) (England and Wales) Regulations 2020 (Brakes & D’Arcy v The Chedington Court Estate Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This is an analysis of the court’s consideration and application of the following aspects of the The Debt Respite Scheme (Breathing Space Moratorium and Mental Health Crisis Moratorium) (England and Wales) Regulations 2020 (2020 Regulations) Application to cancel a moratorium—Who has jurisdiction to determine such application, the High Court or the County Court? Application to cancel a moratorium—N244 application or Claim Form? Application to cancel a moratorium—What constitutes ‘unfair prejudice’ to creditors? Can later debts be added to a moratorium and will they be classed as ‘qualifying debts’? Written by Anusheh Burcher, senior associate at Ashfords LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More