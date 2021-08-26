The courts’ first application of The Debt Respite Scheme (Breathing Space Moratorium and Mental Health Crisis Moratorium) (England and Wales) Regulations 2020 (Brakes & D’Arcy v The Chedington Court Estate Ltd)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This is an analysis of the court's consideration and application of the following aspects of the The Debt Respite Scheme (Breathing Space Moratorium and Mental Health Crisis Moratorium) (England and Wales) Regulations 2020 (2020 Regulations) Application to cancel a moratorium—Who has jurisdiction to determine such application, the High Court or the County Court? Application to cancel a moratorium—N244 application or Claim Form? Application to cancel a moratorium—What constitutes 'unfair prejudice' to creditors? Can later debts be added to a moratorium and will they be classed as 'qualifying debts'? Written by Anusheh Burcher, senior associate at Ashfords LLP.