Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Debt claims

Legal News

Breathing Space Scheme Regulations laid for England and Wales

Breathing Space Scheme Regulations laid for England and Wales
Published on: 24 July 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Breathing Space Scheme Regulations laid for England and Wales
  • When will the Regulations come into force and what is their extent?
  • Background and intention of the Regulations
  • Breathing space moratorium
  • Entry
  • Debt advice provider
  • Debt advice provider assessment
  • Creditor notification and rights
  • Timescales and protections
  • Mental health crisis moratorium

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Steven Wood, insolvency practice support specialist at ICAS takes a look at the Debt Respite Scheme (Breathing Space Moratorium and Mental Health Crisis Moratorium)(England and Wales) Regulations 2020 (the Regulations), which were laid in draft on 15 July 2020 with a view to implementing the government’s new statutory breathing space scheme in England and Wales. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Term Loan B facilities

This Practice Note discusses Term Loan B (TLB) facilities which frequently appear as a tranche of senior facilities in syndicated loans in leveraged financings. TLBs are an established feature in the US market and increasingly used in the European lending market for institutional investors.This

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

LEXISNEXIS

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More