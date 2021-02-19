Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client / Budgets and Finance Bills / 2020-21—Budget and Finance Bill

Legal News

Spring Budget 2021—real estate predictions

Spring Budget 2021—real estate predictions
Published on: 19 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Spring Budget 2021—real estate predictions
  • Coronavirus support
  • Infrastructure spending
  • Other tax changes

Article summary

Property analysis: The Spring Budget will be delivered on Wednesday, 3 March 2021 by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak. Mark Simpson, partner and head of the UK real estate tax group at Squire Patton Boggs, gives his predictions as to the measures that might be included. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More