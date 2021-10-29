LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Contract & tort—general principles / Contract law for construction lawyers

Legal News

Scottish court proceedings should be sisted (ie stayed) but not dismissed to allow for adjudication and arbitration under NEC3 contract (Fraserburgh Harbour v McLaughlin & Harvey)

Published on: 29 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Scottish court proceedings should be sisted (ie stayed) but not dismissed to allow for adjudication and arbitration under NEC3 contract (Fraserburgh Harbour v McLaughlin & Harvey)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Inner House of Court of Session found that, though the parties’ contract (based on the NEC3 Construction and Engineering Contract) provided for the resolution of disputes by adjudication and then arbitration, this did not entirely preclude the court’s jurisdiction. The court could therefore sist (ie stay) proceedings raised in court, without dismissing them, to allow for resolution of the dispute by arbitration. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE)

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More