Scottish court proceedings should be sisted (ie stayed) but not dismissed to allow for adjudication and arbitration under NEC3 contract (Fraserburgh Harbour v McLaughlin & Harvey)

Construction analysis: The Inner House of Court of Session found that, though the parties’ contract (based on the NEC3 Construction and Engineering Contract) provided for the resolution of disputes by adjudication and then arbitration, this did not entirely preclude the court’s jurisdiction. The court could therefore sist (ie stay) proceedings raised in court, without dismissing them, to allow for resolution of the dispute by arbitration.
