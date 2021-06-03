menu-search
Legal News

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—3 June 2021

Published on: 03 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Property insolvency
  • Judgment Alert: Nero Holdings Ltd v Young
  • Insolvency litigation
  • Judgment Alert: Manolete Partners plc v Hayward and Barrett Holdings Ltd
  • Restructuring
  • Court orders additional shareholders’ meeting in Part 26A restructuring plan application (Re Hurricane Energy plc)
  • Judgment Alert: Re DTEK Energy BV and another company
  • Judgment Alert: Re Obrascón Huarte Lain SA
Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a further defeat for landlords in relation to company voluntary arrangements (Nero Holdings Ltd v Young), an important judgment on the correct procedure to use when making a claim under section 423 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986) (Manolete Partners plc v Hayward and Barrett Holdings Ltd), further judgments relating to schemes of arrangement and restructuring plans, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

