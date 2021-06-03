- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—3 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Property insolvency
- Judgment Alert: Nero Holdings Ltd v Young
- Insolvency litigation
- Judgment Alert: Manolete Partners plc v Hayward and Barrett Holdings Ltd
- Restructuring
- Court orders additional shareholders’ meeting in Part 26A restructuring plan application (Re Hurricane Energy plc)
- Judgment Alert: Re DTEK Energy BV and another company
- Judgment Alert: Re Obrascón Huarte Lain SA
More...
- Judgment Alert: Re Smile Telecoms Holdings Ltd
- Pensions and insolvency
- Pension Schemes Act 2021 (Commencement No 1) Regulations 2021
- TPR launches consultation on application of Contribution Notice tests
- Personal insolvency
- Challenges to individual voluntary arrangements and material irregularities (Huntley v Collier)
- International restructuring and insolvency
- Court of Appeal—enforcement of foreign judgments and public policy defences (Lenkor v Puri)
- Directors and insolvency
- Insolvency Service: Director disqualifications—May 2021
- Key dates for R&I professionals
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New Q&As
- New module—Lexis®PSL EU Law
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a further defeat for landlords in relation to company voluntary arrangements (Nero Holdings Ltd v Young), an important judgment on the correct procedure to use when making a claim under section 423 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986) (Manolete Partners plc v Hayward and Barrett Holdings Ltd), further judgments relating to schemes of arrangement and restructuring plans, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.