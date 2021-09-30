LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—30 September 2021

Published on: 30 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—30 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • SI 2021/1091 The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Amendment of Schedule 10) (No. 2) Regulations 2021
  • Significant recent developments in the UK’s insolvency regime—a creditor’s perspective
  • Insolvency pros warn calls for reforms are overkill
  • Insolvency Service updates official statistics for individual insolvencies
  • Coronavirus Act 2020 (Residential Tenancies: Extension of Period of Protection from Eviction) (No 3) (Wales) Regulations 2021
  • Pensions Regulator (Employer Resources Test) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
  • Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Amendment of Relevant Period in Schedule 8) (No 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look at the much anticipated decision in the Caffè Nero CVA, the latest on the new COVID-19 temporary provisions relating to winding-up petitions under SI 2021/1091, a creditor’s view of the recent legislative changes, the upcoming reforms in France to comply with the EU Harmonisation Directive plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

