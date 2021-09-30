- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—30 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- SI 2021/1091 The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Amendment of Schedule 10) (No. 2) Regulations 2021
- Significant recent developments in the UK’s insolvency regime—a creditor’s perspective
- Insolvency pros warn calls for reforms are overkill
- Insolvency Service updates official statistics for individual insolvencies
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Residential Tenancies: Extension of Period of Protection from Eviction) (No 3) (Wales) Regulations 2021
- Pensions Regulator (Employer Resources Test) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Amendment of Relevant Period in Schedule 8) (No 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Corporate insolvency processes
- High Court decision rejects challenge to Caffè Nero’s CVA (Nero Holdings Ltd)
- Tax and insolvency
- Issue 137 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
- Credit institutions
- ISDA and FIA produce CCP recovery and resolution comparative review of FSB, EU and UK frameworks
- International restructuring and insolvency
- France publishes Restructuring and Insolvency Law Reform Ordinance
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Key dates for R&I professionals
- New Q&As
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look at the much anticipated decision in the Caffè Nero CVA, the latest on the new COVID-19 temporary provisions relating to winding-up petitions under SI 2021/1091, a creditor’s view of the recent legislative changes, the upcoming reforms in France to comply with the EU Harmonisation Directive plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
