Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—30 September 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look at the much anticipated decision in the Caffè Nero CVA, the latest on the new COVID-19 temporary provisions relating to winding-up petitions under SI 2021/1091, a creditor’s view of the recent legislative changes, the upcoming reforms in France to comply with the EU Harmonisation Directive plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or to read the full analysis.