Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: an extension to the modifications to possession procedures under CPR 55, the successful appeal against the rejection of a proof of debt in Re Deville (deceased), the court’s rejection of a claw back claim regarding payments under a maintenance agreement in Jackson v Song, a guide to how Hungary would recognise insolvency or restructuring proceedings commenced in a third country state, plus a round up of other R&I related news or to read the full analysis.