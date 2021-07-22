- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—22 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Modifications to possession procedures extended until November amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 19 July 2021
- Insolvency Service publishes monthly insolvency statistics for June 2021
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Restraining presentation of a winding-up petition (Re a Company)
- Creditor participation
- Court allows HMRC’s challenge to rejection of its proof of debt (HMRC v Sanders, Re Deville (deceased) (2021))
- Insolvency litigation
- Court of Appeal—principles for non-party costs orders against directors (Goknur v Aytacli)
- Official Receiver v Deuss
- Personal insolvency
- Maintenance agreements and consideration under IA 1986, s 339 (Jackson (as trustee in bankruptcy of the estate of Michael John Sheridan) v Song)
- International restructuring and insolvency
- INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency/restructuring proceedings commenced in third country states’—Hungary
- Restructuring
- Same day service now available for submitting Form SH19 on reduction of capital
- Re Cardtronics plc
- Tax and insolvency
- Tax debt, government lending schemes and CVAs
- Key dates for R&I professionals
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Latest Q&A
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: an extension to the modifications to possession procedures under CPR 55, the successful appeal against the rejection of a proof of debt in Re Deville (deceased), the court’s rejection of a claw back claim regarding payments under a maintenance agreement in Jackson v Song, a guide to how Hungary would recognise insolvency or restructuring proceedings commenced in a third country state, plus a round up of other R&I related news
