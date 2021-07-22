menu-search
Legal News

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Published on: 22 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: an extension to the modifications to possession procedures under CPR 55, the successful appeal against the rejection of a proof of debt in Re Deville (deceased), the court’s rejection of a claw back claim regarding payments under a maintenance agreement in Jackson v Song, a guide to how Hungary would recognise insolvency or restructuring proceedings commenced in a third country state, plus a round up of other R&I related news or take a trial to read the full analysis.

