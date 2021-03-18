Sign-in Help
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Key R&I law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—18 March 2021

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—18 March 2021
Published on: 18 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—18 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Insolvency Service holds consultation on Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016
  • Insolvency Service publishes monthly statistics for February 2021
  • Publication of Finance Bill 2021
  • Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Amendment of Relevant Period in Schedule 8) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
  • Insolvency litigation
  • The application of the ‘coronavirus test’ in winding up proceedings (Newman v Templar Corporation)
  • Jurisdiction and the burden of proof in a claim under section 423 Insolvency Act 1986 (Pathania v Tashie-Lewis)
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a new consultation from the Insolvency Service on The Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016, analysis of the court’s application of the ‘coronavirus test’ in winding up proceedings (Newman v Templar Corporation), news of the extension of the protection from forfeiture for business tenancies, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Intercreditor agreement—key provisions

This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to

LEXISNEXIS

Ad hoc arbitration—an introduction to the key features of ad hoc arbitration

An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More