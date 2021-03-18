- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—18 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Insolvency Service holds consultation on Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016
- Insolvency Service publishes monthly statistics for February 2021
- Publication of Finance Bill 2021
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Amendment of Relevant Period in Schedule 8) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Insolvency litigation
- The application of the ‘coronavirus test’ in winding up proceedings (Newman v Templar Corporation)
- Jurisdiction and the burden of proof in a claim under section 423 Insolvency Act 1986 (Pathania v Tashie-Lewis)
- Lord Chief Justice publishes message on courts recovery
- Oyston v Rubin
- International insolvency and restructuring
- Zurich District Court, UK and Lugano Convention post-Brexit
- Property insolvency
- Business Tenancies (Protection from Forfeiture: Relevant Period) (Coronavirus) (England) Regulations 2021
- Coronavirus—government updates guidance on possession action process
- Directors’ disqualification
- Disqualification undertakings and second chances—the correct approach to sections 8A and 17 of the Company Directors Disqualification Act 1986 (Ahmed v Secretary of State for Business, Enterprise and Industrial Strategy)
- Credit institutions
- EBA consults on guidelines for institutions and resolution authorities on improving resolvability
- Restructuring
- European Parliament study suggests tailored approach to NPL resolution after coronavirus crisis
- Insolvency trading issues
- Corporate insolvencies and D&O risk
- Pensions and insolvency
- TPR launches consultation on newly published policy on use of criminal powers
- R&I in Scotland
- Scottish Parliament approves legislative changes to bankruptcy laws
- Key dates for R&I professionals
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Checklists
- Latest Q&As
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a new consultation from the Insolvency Service on The Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016, analysis of the court’s application of the ‘coronavirus test’ in winding up proceedings (Newman v Templar Corporation), news of the extension of the protection from forfeiture for business tenancies, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
