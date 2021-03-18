Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—18 March 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a new consultation from the Insolvency Service on The Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016, analysis of the court’s application of the ‘coronavirus test’ in winding up proceedings (Newman v Templar Corporation), news of the extension of the protection from forfeiture for business tenancies, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or to read the full analysis.