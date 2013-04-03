Sign-in Help
Reform of EU rules on de minimis state aid begins

Reform of EU rules on de minimis state aid begins
Published on: 03 April 2013
Updated on: 22 December 2020
  • How does the de minimis exception work at present?
  • What are the Commission’s proposed changes?
  • Why are these changes being proposed?
  • What should lawyers do next?

Article summary

Proposed reform of the European Union's rules on de minimis state aid is examined by Chris Bryant and Victoria Newbold, of Berwin Leighton Paisner's EU and competition law team.

