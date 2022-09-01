LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Property weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Published on: 01 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Leasing property
  • Grounds for restraining presentation of winding-up petition considered (Re PME Cake Limited)
  • Residential property
  • Mayor of London calls for extended notice period for tenants and two-year rent freeze
  • DLUHC launches consultation on social housing rent cap
  • Fine for landlord’s failure to maintain HMO upheld
  • Transferring property
  • Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022—land registration provisions come into force 5 September
Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: further analysis of the Building Safety Act 2022, a DLUHC consultation on a social housing rent cap and a reminder that the land registration provisions of the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022 come into force on 5 September. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

