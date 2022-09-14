LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
PPF braces for tough winter for pension plans

Published on: 14 September 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: The Pension Protection Fund (PPF) said on 13 September 2022 that it has sufficient financial backing to be able to weather an anticipated period of economic uncertainty, as funding for retirement plans has improved by £59.5bn over the last month.

