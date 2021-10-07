- Planning weekly highlights—7 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Planning conditions
- DLUHC publishes letter to planning authorities on the delivery of essential goods, including fuel
- Buildings and building regulations
- Green Finance Institute launches UK framework for Building Renovation Plans
- Planning issues in energy projects
- BEIS publishes proposed CCUS frameworks for businesses
- European Commission announces carbon capture, utilisation and storage forum
- BEIS seeks views on supporting transition to a smart, flexible and decarbonised energy system
More...
- Planning policy
- HCLG Committee publishes report on levelling up devolution agenda
- Localis publishes report urging better planning for communities
- Marine planning
- OSPAR launches ten-year marine strategy and designates new marine protected area
- Heritage and conservation
- EAC publishes report reviewing UK’s footprint on global biodiversity
- NRW announces funding boost for green coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery projects
- Wildlife Trusts Report recommends new ‘Wildbelt’ designation to protect land where nature can recover
- Planning appeals
- Welsh Government announces opening of Planning and Environmental Decision Wales
- Judicial review
- HMCTS updates guidance on Administrative Court judicial review
- Housing
- DLUHC and HCLG publish updated live tables on housing supply
- Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
- Planning Inspectorate issues recommendations for A1 in Northumberland - Morpeth to Ellingham
- Planning Inspectorate issues recommendations for East Anglia ONE North Offshore Windfarm
- NIP announces receipt of Hornsea Project Four Offshore Wind Farm application
- Welsh Government announces DNS applications under examination
- LexTalk®Planning: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- Related documents
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: advice to LPAs on dealing with planning conditions in light of fuel shortages; a UK framework for Building Renovation Plans; proposed CCUS frameworks and creation of a CCUS forum; a report on the levelling up devolution agenda; a Localis report on community planning; a ten-year marine strategy and new marine protected area, a Wildlife Trusts Report recommending new ‘Wildbelt’ designation, a report on global diversity, a funding boost for green coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery projects and the opening of Planning and Environmental Decision Wales.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.