LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Planning / Key developments and highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Published on: 07 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—7 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Planning conditions
  • DLUHC publishes letter to planning authorities on the delivery of essential goods, including fuel
  • Buildings and building regulations
  • Green Finance Institute launches UK framework for Building Renovation Plans
  • Planning issues in energy projects
  • BEIS publishes proposed CCUS frameworks for businesses
  • European Commission announces carbon capture, utilisation and storage forum
  • BEIS seeks views on supporting transition to a smart, flexible and decarbonised energy system
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: advice to LPAs on dealing with planning conditions in light of fuel shortages; a UK framework for Building Renovation Plans; proposed CCUS frameworks and creation of a CCUS forum; a report on the levelling up devolution agenda; a Localis report on community planning; a ten-year marine strategy and new marine protected area, a Wildlife Trusts Report recommending new ‘Wildbelt’ designation, a report on global diversity, a funding boost for green coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery projects and the opening of Planning and Environmental Decision Wales. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Fixtures and fittings

Fixtures and fittings

When transferring an interest in land, any fixtures form part of the land and are transferred with it, unless there is express provision to the contrary. Fittings (also known as chattels) do not form part of the land and will not be included unless it has been expressly agreed otherwise. Difficulty

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantagesWhat is mediation?Mediation is one of the most recognised and common forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).It is a form of assisted ADR in the sense that there is a third-party neutral involved who meets with the parties and seeks to help them in

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes